Wednesday, September 12, 2018 - 12:00am
First United Methodists host “Thank You” Luncheon

Wednesday, September 12, 2018 - 12:00am
Coal County Fair 4-H results

The Coal County Extension Service today released the following 2018 Coal County Fair 4-H results: Section 300 Poster Art Exhibits Beginner Division — Class 1: Promotional poster to recruit –

Wednesday, September 5, 2018 - 2:48pm
Coalgate wins Boggy Bottom Bowl 58-0

—Photo by Sherry Loudermilk BOGGY BOTTOM BOWL TROPHY STAYS IN COALGATE ANOTHER YEAR!! The Coalgate Wildcats were in charge of the 2018 Boggy Bottom Bowl from start to finish.

Wednesday, September 5, 2018 - 12:00am
Coalgate PeeWee Football Schedule

Game Time 6:30 p.m. except for October 13th games starts at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, September 6 vs Konawa Away Thursday, September 13 vs Allen Home Tuesday, September 18 vs Wewoka

Wednesday, September 12, 2018 - 12:00am
Country Comments
Bill Robinson

—CC— Quote of the Week: “Married couples who claim they’ve never had an argument in 40 years either have poor memories or a very dull life to recall.” —CC— Some

Wednesday, September 12, 2018 - 12:00am
The Amish Cook
Gloria Yoder

“Julia, here is a 1 cup measure for the flour, you may put 2 level cups into this bowl and, Austin, here’s the sugar, you may dump this in.” “Mom,

Jayne Brown passes away
Aug 29, 2018 - 00:00
Service held for Tommy Griffin
Aug 29, 2018 - 00:00
Service set for Jack Ward
Aug 29, 2018 - 00:00
Service held for Cairlyon Tucker
Aug 29, 2018 - 00:00

