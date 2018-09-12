...
...
The Coal County Extension Service today released the following 2018 Coal County Fair 4-H results: Section 300 Poster Art Exhibits Beginner Division — Class 1: Promotional poster to recruit –
—Photo by Sherry Loudermilk BOGGY BOTTOM BOWL TROPHY STAYS IN COALGATE ANOTHER YEAR!! The Coalgate Wildcats were in charge of the 2018 Boggy Bottom Bowl from start to finish.
Game Time 6:30 p.m. except for October 13th games starts at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, September 6 vs Konawa Away Thursday, September 13 vs Allen Home Tuesday, September 18 vs Wewoka
—CC— Quote of the Week: “Married couples who claim they’ve never had an argument in 40 years either have poor memories or a very dull life to recall.” —CC— Some
“Julia, here is a 1 cup measure for the flour, you may put 2 level cups into this bowl and, Austin, here’s the sugar, you may dump this in.” “Mom,