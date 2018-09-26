Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.

Wednesday, September 26, 2018 - 12:00am
Torrential rains ravage Coal County

Torrential rains hit Coal County with a vengeance over the weekend, causing major flooding throughout the county. Most roads and highways became impassable, leaving many residents stranded in their homes

Master Storyteller, State Library Legend to mark WWI Centennial with SEPLSO tour

John Hinkle, one of only 100 people recognized as an “Oklahoma Library Legend,” will tour seven libraries in the Southeastern Public Library System of Oklahoma (SEPLSO) in late September to

Coalgate Lady Cats get 4th in District Play to advance on to Regionals
Rachael Davis

The Coalgate Lady Cats cinch 4 th place in their district at a chance in Regional’s, hosted at Howe, OK this Thursday. Here’s what Coach Logan Brown had to say,

Wildcats win at home
Randy Mitchell

The Coalgate Wildcats beat Dickson Thursday at home, but the Comets tried to make a game of it late. “We had it put away and let it slip out of

Country Comments
Bill Robinson

—CC— Quote of the Week: “Married couples who claim they’ve never had an argument in 40 years either have poor memories or a very dull life to recall.” —CC— Some

The Amish Cook
Gloria Yoder

“Julia, here is a 1 cup measure for the flour, you may put 2 level cups into this bowl and, Austin, here’s the sugar, you may dump this in.” “Mom,

